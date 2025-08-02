Trump envoy Witkoff visits Tel Aviv's Hostages Square | LIVE BLOG
'Most of the Israeli public wants the hostages home, and most of the Gazan public wants the return of the hostages because they want rehabilitation for the Strip,' the official concluded
Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, visited on Saturday Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and met with families of hostages.
"Most of the Israeli public wants the hostages home, and most of the Gazan public wants the return of the hostages because they want rehabilitation for the Strip," the official concluded after the meeting that lasted some two hours.
Knife-wielding West Bank Palestinian detained by security guards after attempting to infiltrate Kibbutz Metzer in northern Israel
Hamas terrorists in Beit Hanoun surrender to IDF troops
