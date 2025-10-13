Gaza ceasefire agreement signed by US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey

The "Peace Conference" opened Monday evening in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, sponsored by the United States, Qatar, and Turkey.

American President Donald Trump, who arrived directly from the Knesset after a widely noted speech, signed the document alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump hailed "a great day for the Middle East," stating that "the second phase of negotiations on Gaza has already begun," referring to discussions on the demilitarization of the territory and the establishment of a post-Hamas government.

He also mentioned the creation of a "peace council" involving Egypt to oversee the transition.

President Sisi, for his part, stated that "Trump is the only one capable of achieving peace in the Middle East," praising "a historic agreement" and calling for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the return of the bodies of the Israeli hostages.

Absent from the conference, Benjamin Netanyahu declined a last-minute invitation, citing the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. According to Arab sources, several countries, including Turkey and Spain, opposed his presence. Despite these tensions, the meeting marks a major diplomatic turning point, officially sealing the end of hostilities in Gaza under international mediation.