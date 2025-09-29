Gaza plan revealed: Hostages released within 72 hours if all parties agree

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has outlined a comprehensive proposal to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, focusing on security, humanitarian relief, and economic redevelopment. While it has not been formally agreed to by Hamas, the plan lays out a staged framework for ending hostilities, rebuilding the Gaza Strip, and establishing long-term governance and security mechanisms.

The plan envisions Gaza as a deradicalized, terror-free zone that no longer poses a threat to Israel or neighboring countries.

Under the proposal, if all parties accept, the war would immediately end, with Israeli forces withdrawing to pre-agreed lines to facilitate hostage releases. During this period, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardments, would be suspended, with battle lines frozen until the staged withdrawal is complete.

Within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan, all hostages—alive or deceased—would be returned. Following the full return of hostages, Israel would release 250 life-sentenced prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023, including women and children. The plan also outlines a formula for releasing the remains of deceased Gazans in proportion to Israeli remains recovered.

Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and disarmament would be granted amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza would be offered safe passage to other countries. All military and terror infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons production facilities, would be destroyed and permanently decommissioned under international supervision, with buyback and reintegration programs for former combatants.

The plan promises immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of critical infrastructure such as water, electricity, sewage systems, hospitals, and bakeries. Distribution would be coordinated through the United Nations, Red Crescent, and other neutral international agencies, with the Rafah crossing reopened under mechanisms established in prior agreements.

Gaza would be governed temporarily by a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, supervised by an international transitional body called the “Board of Peace”, chaired by Trump and including global leaders and experts such as Tony Blair. This body would oversee the redevelopment of Gaza, attracting investment, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth. A special economic zone would be established to incentivize international investment, while residents would have the choice to stay or leave freely.

A temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) would be deployed to Gaza to train and support vetted Palestinian police forces, working in coordination with Israel and Egypt to secure borders and prevent smuggling of weapons. The Israel Defense Forces would withdraw progressively as the ISF establishes control, with a security perimeter maintained until Gaza is fully stabilized.

Hamas and other militant factions would have no role in governance. The plan also envisions interfaith dialogue initiatives to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Once Gaza is stabilized and Palestinian Authority reform programs are implemented, a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood could be considered, alongside ongoing U.S.-facilitated dialogue between Israel and Palestinian representatives.

The plan remains unannounced and unapproved by the parties involved. Its implementation would depend on formal acceptance by Israel, Gaza authorities, and supporting international stakeholders, including Arab and Western nations.

This proposal represents one of the most detailed U.S.-led frameworks to date, integrating security, humanitarian aid, economic redevelopment, and governance reforms to attempt a lasting resolution to the Gaza conflict.