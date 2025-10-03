Trump: I believe Hamas are ready for a lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza

President Donald Trump on Friday told Israel to "immediately stop the bombing of Gaza" after the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas said they would agree to some of the terms in Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, including releasing hostages, while keeping mum on the more vexing issue of disarmament.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1974222327417094175 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hamas issued its response to Trump's 20-point plan after the leader gave the jihadists until Sunday to accept or reject the proposal.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1974203862476337519 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile Egypt said it “expresses its appreciation for the statement issued by Hamas” to Trump’s Gaza plan. In a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, it said Hamas’s “statement reflects the movement's commitment, along with that of all Palestinian factions, to sparing the lives of the Palestinian people and preserving the lives of innocent civilians.”