Trump: "If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them"

Following the horrific images from the Gaza Strip, where Hamas executed people suspected as collaborators with Israel, US President Donald Trump threatened Hamas on TRUTH Social, saying, "If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

This is quite a sharp turn in messaging, as it was just two days ago when Trump said that Hamas executing Gazans "didn't bother me much, to be honest with you. That's okay."

Hours after the release of the final Israeli hostages under the US-brokered ceasefire, Hamas gunmen executed more than 30 Palestinians accused of treason and collaboration in what security sources and witnesses described as a brutal bid to reassert control over the war-torn Gaza Strip.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1978879458082759158 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to various reports and videos, at least 33 people were shot dead across several neighborhoods after being accused of spying for Israel or belonging to rival armed groups.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to the American channel CBS on Tuesday evening, discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip after the hostage release agreement reached with Hamas.

In the interview, though expressing hope for a peaceful next phase with Hamas, he set the complete disarmament of the terrorist organization as non-negotiable.