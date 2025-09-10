Israeli Defense Minister reacts on X to Doha strike: If Hamas does not accept Israel's conditions for ending the war, "there is no place for them to hide."

"They will be destroyed, and Gaza will be destroyed," he wrote.

"Israel's security policy is clear - Israel's long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. Everyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre will be brought to justice in full. Everyone who carries out terror against Israel will be harmed," the minister added.