Trump says he is unhappy with Israeli Doha strike | LIVE BLOG
The US president told reporters he would give a 'full statement' on Wednesday • The UN Security Council set to meet on Wednesday over the strike, following Algeria’s request
Recommended -
Day 705 of the Israel-Hamas war
To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1965698400034357371
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1965701048682877332
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1965683977781739535
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The IDF issues an immediate evacuation warning for Gazans who have not yet evacuated the Gaza Port area and the southern Rimal neighborhood, specifically the Taybeh 2 tower
Egypt reportedly warned Hamas officials for the past two weeks of security risks to leaders abroad
Lebanese Al-Akhbar, citing informed sources, reports that Egypt warned Hamas officials over the past two weeks of the security risks to its leaders abroad, particularly in Lebanon and Turkey.
However, carrying out an assassination attempt inside Qatar, and in such a public manner, was a shock to both Doha and Cairo, especially since Washington informed the Qataris of the strike 10 minutes after it occurred, according to the Qataris, contrary to American claims that a warning preceded the attack. Read more
Israeli Defense Minister reacts on X to Doha strike: If Hamas does not accept Israel's conditions for ending the war, "there is no place for them to hide."
"They will be destroyed, and Gaza will be destroyed," he wrote.
"Israel's security policy is clear - Israel's long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. Everyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre will be brought to justice in full. Everyone who carries out terror against Israel will be harmed," the minister added.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1965684601747374451
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The UN emergency Security Council set to meet on Wednesday over the strike, following Algeria’s request
Qatari sources tell Al-Araby Al-Jadeed the Israeli strike in Doha occured minutes after the Hamas delegation concluded its meeting
Meanwhile, Qatar plans to hold an Arab-Islamic summit later this week in Doha over the Israeli strike.
Trump expresses he is unhappy with Israel's strike on the Hamas delegation in Doha, tells reporters he was not sufficiently warned
Some of President Trump's advisors told CNN reporters Tuesday evening that they were notified of the strike only shortly before it began and that by the time Witkoff was able to reach the Qataris to warn them, it was too late.
Witkoff had reportedly met Monday with one of Netanyahu’s top advisors, Ron Dermer, who did not alert him of the impending strikes.
“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation. It’s not a good situation. But I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down,” Trump told reporters Tuesday evening.
Trump also told the reporters he will be giving a “full statement” on Wednesday.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1965560132898820301
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .