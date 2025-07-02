Trump: Israel approved Gaza ceasefire plan; if Hamas doesn't agree, 'IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE' | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Israel-Hamas war day 634: US President Donald Trump said on his Truth social media that Israeli and American representatives discussed the conditions of his ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," he wrote. Mediators Qatar and Egypt are set to deliver "this final proposal" to Hamas.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

The proposal, submitted by Qatar and endorsed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, would have 10 living hostages released and 18 bodies. In exchange, Palestinian terrorist prisoners would released and the Israel Defense Forces would withdraw from the Morag Corridor and increase humanitarian aid entering the Palestinian enclave.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war