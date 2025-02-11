Trump: 'Let all hell break out' if 'all hostages' aren't released Saturday

US President Donald Trump expressed his fury at Hamas on Monday for postponing the next hostage release, supporting a return to Israeli action if "all the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock."

"Let all hell break out," he said from the Oval Office, while adding that at the end of the day, "it's Israel's decision."

Trump's position is to "cancel" the ceasefire, slamming the "drips and drabs" Hamas has been releasing the hostages.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida said the terror group would postpone the next hostage release, slated for Saturday, due to Israel's alleged violations of the ceasefire. He accused Israel of targeting of Gazans with airstrikes and gunfire, withholding agreed-upon humanitarian relief, and delays in withdrawing from areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's security cabinet is expected to meet over the development, after a delegation negotiating the second phase of the ceasefire returned from Doha, Qatar, on Monday.