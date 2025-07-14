Trump optimistic Gaza deal to be signed this week | LIVE BLOG

Hamas has rejected plans for Israel's withdrawal during the planned 60-day truce

Day 647 of the Israel-Hamas war: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night he was hopeful that a ceasefire and hostage release deal would be signed this week.

"We are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week."

This comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to rally support among right-wing ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who have voiced opposition to the details of the ceasefire.

Hamas has rejected plans for Israel's withdrawal during the planned 60-day truce, according to officials.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar departs for bilateral meetings with EU officials

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar left Israel for Brussels to meet with European Union officials, invited by his EU counterpart Kaia Kallas and EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica.

