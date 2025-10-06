Day 730 of the Israel-Hamas war

President Trump arrived at the White House on Sunday and was asked whether he plans to take any action against Hamas. He replied, “Very quickly, very good meetings. The countries of the world surrounding Israel —frankly, Muslim, Arab, and many others— are having great meetings with Hamas. It looks like it’s working. Let’s wait a little while. Very quickly, the meetings seem to be going very well. We’ll see how it goes.”

He also posted to Truth Social that he was told the first phase of peace plan "should be completed this week."

Talks between Israel and mediators over the hostage deal and ending the war with Hamas in Gaza are set to begin Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

"As part of Egypt's ongoing efforts in coordination with mediators to end the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, Egypt will host two delegations from Israel and Hamas on October 6 to discuss the terms and details for exchanging all Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in accordance with President Trump's proposal."

The Israeli delegation for the negotiations consists of Minister Ron Dermer, Coordinator for the Hostages Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, political advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Ophir Falk, and professional representatives from the IDF, Shin Bet, and Mossad.

They will be joined by the US delegation, led by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an extensive briefing on Sunday to prepare Israel’s peace team ahead of the negotiations.

