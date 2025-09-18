'Trump reportedly says Netanyahu is 'f—ing' him | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 713 of the Israel-Hamas war

The Wall Street Journal reported overnight Wednesday that US President Donald Trump was angry with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli attack in Doha, during which an attempt was made to eliminate the top leadership of the Hamas organization, provoking heated reactions around the world. According to reports, he even said at one point, "He's f—ing me."

It was also reported that the president told several senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in recent weeks that "Netanyahu prefers to use military force to force Hamas to surrender." This is a method that is the opposite of Trump's preferred course of action -- achieving a ceasefire through negotiations.

A senior Israeli official contradicted this report, saying the relationship and alignment of values between the president and the prime minister is excellent and that the reporting was "fake news."

This is not the first time Trump has used harsh words against Netanyahu. Among other things, he once said during an interview that he considers the Prime Minister to be disloyal after congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 United States presidential election. Trump was then quoted as attacking Netanyahu and even said, "To hell with him."

