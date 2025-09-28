Trump's proposal to set conditions for pathway to Palestinian statehood - report

The Trump administration’s proposal for ending the Israel-Gaza war would begin with the immediate cessation of all military operations and the release of the remaining hostages -- 20 believed to still be alive and the remains of more than two dozen believed dead -- within 48 hours.

The last two points of the proposal appeared to appeal to the more than 150 countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood and to Arab governments who have insisted they will not buy into the peace deal without some reference to an eventual state, the Washington Post reported after receiving a copy verified by briefed officials from two separate governments.

Once all the development and political reforms the proposal mentions are carried out, the document carefully says, “conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.” The US, it says, “will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.”

Both Israel and Hamas have yet to agree to the proposal, which US officials have shared with regional and allied governments at high-level meetings at the United Nations over the past week. US President Donald Trump is expected to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept it when they meet at the White House on Monday.

According to the 21-point plan, presented to US allies on Tuesday at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, all of Hamas’s offensive weaponry would also be destroyed, WP reported. Also, according to the plan, Hamas members who “commit to peaceful co-existence” would be offered amnesty and a safe passage to other countries.

Hamas has said it has not yet seen a copy of the plan, confirming on Sunday that it has not received any new Gaza ceasefire proposals from the mediators and stating that negotiations have been suspended since the failed assassination attempt in Doha. In an official statement, Hamas said it remains ready to consider any proposals it receives from the mediators “in a positive and responsible manner.”