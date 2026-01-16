Trump says U.S. to secure 'comprehensive' disarmament agreement whereby Hamas to surrender 'all' weapons

As he announces "a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government" in Gaza

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
Donald Trump annonce la création du Conseil de paix pour administrer Gaza
Donald Trump annonce la création du Conseil de paix pour administrer GazaTruth Social / Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced his endorsement of "a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government" in Gaza.

Video poster
Gaza Board of Peace: U.S. expects names of committee to be released this week

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!"

Video poster
The US announces advancement to Phase 2 of the Gaza plan before Hamas has been disarmed

In another post, Trump spoke of a "comprehensive demilitarization agreement" with Hamas.

“With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a COMPREHENSIVE demilitarization agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel.” 

“Hamas must immediately honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full demilitarization,” Trump further added. “As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is now.”

This article received 0 comments

Comments