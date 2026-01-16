Trump says U.S. to secure 'comprehensive' disarmament agreement whereby Hamas to surrender 'all' weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced his endorsement of "a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government" in Gaza.

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!"

In another post, Trump spoke of a "comprehensive demilitarization agreement" with Hamas.

“With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a COMPREHENSIVE demilitarization agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel.”

“Hamas must immediately honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full demilitarization,” Trump further added. “As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is now.”