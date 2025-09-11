Trump slams Netanyahu for Doha strike, calling it 'unwise' - report

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump had a "heated conversation" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing his frustration with the Israeli attack on Hamas representatives in Qatar, senior US administration officials told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

According to the report, Trump told Netanyahu that the decision to strike Hamas leaders in Doha was “unwise.” The president was angered when he learned that the attack was carried out in Qatar, a US ally that is playing a mediating role in negotiations to end the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu responded that he had a “short window of opportunity” to take action and therefore chose to take advantage of it.

American officials said that in the second conversation between the two, the atmosphere was cordial. Trump asked Netanyahu if the attack had proven successful, but Netanyahu replied that "it's not yet clear."

A senior US administration official noted that Trump is frustrated with Netanyahu, who he said "repeatedly puts him in uncomfortable corners" through unilateral and aggressive steps that are not coordinated with Washington and sometimes even conflict with the president's goals in the Middle East.

According to him, Trump would like to see Israel end the fighting in Gaza, and, at a minimum, reduce the bombing of the Strip. The president believes that the harsh images from the shelling are severely damaging Israel's image in the world.

It was also reported that Trump and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, have complained in recent months to various sources that Netanyahu repeatedly places them in sensitive situations, sometimes without any prior warning.

Meanwhile, the Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said in a speech at the US Capitol complex on Wednesday that if Israel failed to kill Hamas leaders in an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, it would succeed next time. "We have put terrorists on notice, wherever they may be .... we're going to pursue them, and we're going to destroy those who will destroy us," the ambassador said.