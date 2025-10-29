Defense Minister Israel Katz: "The IDF has received instructions to act forcefully against any Hamas goal and will continue to do so in the future"

"There is and will be no immunity for any of the leadership of the Hamas terror organization - neither those wearing suits nor those hiding in tunnels. Whoever raises his hand against IDF soldiers - his hand will be cut off."

"Anyone who attacks IDF soldiers and violates agreements will pay the full price," he said.