Trump gives full support to Israel's retaliatory strikes in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
"Nothing is going to jeopardize the ceasefire; Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East"
IDF announces it eliminated a Hezbollah logistical commander two weeks ago who was responsible for transferring weapons, violating agreement
Defense Minister Israel Katz: "The IDF has received instructions to act forcefully against any Hamas goal and will continue to do so in the future"
"There is and will be no immunity for any of the leadership of the Hamas terror organization - neither those wearing suits nor those hiding in tunnels. Whoever raises his hand against IDF soldiers - his hand will be cut off."
"Anyone who attacks IDF soldiers and violates agreements will pay the full price," he said.
Israel announces ceasefire is resumed after completion of series of strikes in Gaza
The IDF announced the ceasefire is back in effect after conducting a series of strikes across Gaza in response to Tuesday's Hamas attack on Israeli troops.
Together with the Shin Bet, the IDF said it attacked over 30 Hamas commanders operating in the Gaza Strip.
Israel has carried out dozens of strikes against Hamas targets since Tuesday, the attacks are near completion - Israeli official to i24NEWS
Israel has hit dozens of targets and carried out dozens of targeted assassinations of Hamas terrorists. "This was our decision - we have attacked all the targets that were on the list," an Israeli source tells i24NEWS.
Trump aboard Air Force One tells reporters on Israeli retaliation in Gaza: "They [Israel] should hit back. Nothing is going to jeopardise the ceasefire; Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East," the U.S. president said.
"They have to behave, and if they don't behave, we'll take them out. Lots of countries want to do it," Trump added.
IDF announces soldier killed in sniper attack in Rafah
The troops were hit by a double attack in the Rafah area, east of the Yellow Line under Israeli control; Hamas snipers fired first, followed by an anti-tank missile against an engineering vehicle. Read more