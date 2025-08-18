Trump: The hostages will only be released when Hamas is destroyed

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump declared Monday that hostages held in Gaza will only be freed if Hamas is directly confronted and destroyed.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, he said: “We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed. The sooner this happens, the greater the chances of success.”

Trump pointed to what he described as his past role in securing the release of “hundreds” of hostages, though the figures he cited remain disputed.

During the January–March truce, Hamas released 30 hostages including 20 Israeli civilians, five soldiers, and five Thai nationals along with the bodies of eight slain captives. In May, an Israeli-American hostage was released in what Hamas called a gesture to Washington.

Portraying himself as a dealmaker, Trump also claimed to have “ended six wars in six months” and to have “wiped out Iranian nuclear facilities.” He urged Israel to take a hard line, saying: “Play to win, or don’t play at all!”