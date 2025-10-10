Trump to visit Israel on Monday to speak at the Knesset

IDF announces ceasefire took effect at 12 PM | LIVE BLOG
IDF announced the Gaza ceasefire came into effect at 12 PM local time, beginning the 72-hour count to release the hostages; troops have begun positioning along the updated deployment lines
Day 735 of the Israel-Hamas war
IDF has announced the Gaza ceasefire came into effect at 12 PM local time, beginning the 72-hour count to release the hostages. Troops have begun positioning along the updated deployment lines.
Hamas is obligated to release all 20 hostages alive within 72 hours. There is no time limit for the number of dead hostages to be released within a certain period of time. After 72 hours, if not released, Israel will begin its the search operation the remaining bodies.
Trump is now expected to arrive in Israel on Monday, Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah holiday eve, instead of Sunday, to speak at the Knesset.
According to this agreement, the release is currently supposed to take place by Monday afternoon.
To catch up on the updates from Thursday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Thousands of Gazans return to northern Strip via the coastal Rashid Road as ceasefire takes effect
https://x.com/i/web/status/1976582320225407261
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF announces ceasefire took effect at 12 PM local time, hostages to be released within 72 hours according to agreement
https://x.com/i/web/status/1976580224235209077
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hostages now estimated to be released by Monday afternoon
The redeployment of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip will end Friday afternoon, launching the 72 hours within which Hamas must release the hostages.
According to this agreement, the release is currently supposed to take place by Monday afternoon.
IDF soldier killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, before the ceasefire came into effect. Read more
Trump to visit Israel on Monday to speak at the Knesset
Trump is now expected to arrive in Israel on Monday, Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah holiday eve, instead of Sunday, to speak at the Knesset.