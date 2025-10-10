Trump to visit Israel on Monday to speak at the Knesset

Day 735 of the Israel-Hamas war

IDF has announced the Gaza ceasefire came into effect at 12 PM local time, beginning the 72-hour count to release the hostages. Troops have begun positioning along the updated deployment lines.

Hamas is obligated to release all 20 hostages alive within 72 hours. There is no time limit for the number of dead hostages to be released within a certain period of time. After 72 hours, if not released, Israel will begin its the search operation the remaining bodies.

Trump is now expected to arrive in Israel on Monday, Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah holiday eve, instead of Sunday, to speak at the Knesset.

According to this agreement, the release is currently supposed to take place by Monday afternoon.

To catch up on the updates from Thursday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war