Tunisian activists begin overland convoy to Gaza

A convoy of buses and private vehicles carrying Tunisian and North African activists departed from Tunisia’s capital on Monday, embarking on a symbolic journey toward the Gaza Strip in a protest aimed at highlighting the ongoing blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Organized independently by civil society groups, the convoy — known as the “Soumoud” or “steadfastness” convoy — includes activists, lawyers, and medical professionals.

Participants say the mission is not to deliver humanitarian aid, but to carry out a symbolic act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to call for what they described as “the immediate lifting of the unjust siege.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1932460536614334500 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Recommended -

The timing of the convoy was advanced to coincide with the Freedom Flotilla, a maritime aid mission that was intercepted by the Israeli Navy on Monday and towed into Ashdod port. Among those aboard the flotilla was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was detained alongside other passengers and is set to be deported.

The overland convoy plans to traverse Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt before attempting to reach the Rafah border crossing, which has remained largely shut since May 2024, when the Israeli military took control of the Gaza side during an intensified phase of the conflict with Hamas.

Organizers say the convoy aims to raise international attention to what they view as the failure of Arab governments to take stronger action to end the war, now in its 20th month.