Turkey rescues activists after Gaza Flotilla ship breaks down in Mediterranean

Turkey intervened Sunday to evacuate activists from the “Global Sumud Flotilla” bound for Gaza after one of its ships suffered a mechanical failure in the Mediterranean.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu agency and flotilla organizers, the vessel Johnny M developed a leak in its engine room, prompting a coordinated rescue operation.

The flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona earlier this month, is intended to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver symbolic aid to Gaza.

Passengers include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as well as campaigners from across Europe and the United States.

“All passengers have been safely transferred to another vessel,” organizers said on Instagram. “Some will continue with the flotilla, while others will disembark on land.” The breakdown occurred in international waters between Crete, Cyprus, and Egypt. Turkish authorities, supported by the Turkish Red Crescent, oversaw the evacuation.

Captain Semih Fener, involved in the operation, stressed it was “not a shipwreck but a controlled technical failure.” Despite the incident, organizers confirmed the remaining boats plan to continue toward Gaza in the coming days, despite repeated Israeli warnings that any attempt to breach its maritime blockade will be stopped.

Earlier, the Gaza aid flotilla turned down the Pope's plan to divert its mission, refusing to offload supplies in Cyprus under Vatican supervision. Instead, the activist-led fleet insists it will press on to Gaza despite rising risks at sea.

Rome had floated the proposal after the convoy was allegedly struck by suspected drones. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government and the Vatican said Cyprus would be a safer handover point, hoping to avoid further clashes, but organizers say they are determined to deliver the aid directly to Palestinians in the blockaded territory.