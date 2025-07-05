Two American aid workers injured in grenade attack at Gaza aid site

Recommended -

Two U.S. aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured in a grenade attack during a food distribution event in Gaza, the organization said on Saturday.

The Americans, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, are in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

According to a statement from GHF—a U.S.- and Israeli-backed group that began distributing aid in Gaza in late May—the incident occurred at the end of a large-scale food distribution where thousands of Palestinians had received packages.

The group said two unidentified assailants threw grenades at the aid workers before fleeing the scene.

"The attack – which preliminary information indicates was carried out by two assailants – occurred at the conclusion of an otherwise successful distribution," GHF said.

The organization, which employs private U.S. military contractors for on-the-ground security, has not confirmed who may be responsible for the assault. The Israeli military did not respond to requests for comment.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions and criticism surrounding GHF operations. The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza recently warned civilians not to approach the group’s distribution points, citing deadly incidents and alleging GHF’s presence was putting residents at risk.

Gazan health officials said at least 70 people were killed in Israeli military operations across the territory over the past 24 hours, including 23 in areas near aid distribution sites. More than 400 Palestinians have reportedly died while attempting to access aid since Israel lifted its 11-week blockade in mid-May.

The United Nations has criticized the GHF, saying the U.S.-based foundation is “neither impartial nor neutral.” GHF has bypassed traditional humanitarian channels and claims it has delivered over 52 million meals in just five weeks, alleging that other aid organizations have had most of their supplies looted.