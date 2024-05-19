Two infantry soldiers killed in southern Gaza over weekend

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday that two soldiers from an elite unit in the Givati Brigade were killed by an explosive device in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

They were named as First Sergeant Nachman Meir Haim Vaknin and First Sergeant Noam Bittan, both 20-year-old members of the Givati infantry brigade's Reconnaissance Battalion.

Two other soldiers and an officer were seriously wounded in the blast.

The IDF also announced that a reservist in the Infantry Corps was seriously wounded in another incident in southern Gaza.

This comes after Israel's security forces are continuing to operate in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, to root out the last Hamas battalions holding out.

Israel's defense establishment has characterized its current operations in Rafah as limited in scope, preferring to remain unclear if and when a full-scale invasion of the city will occur.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency, nearly 800,000 Gazans have left Rafah for safe areas since the IDF began an operation in the city earlier this month. This comprises almost half of the Gazans estimated to be staying in Rafah.

