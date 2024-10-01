Day 361 of war: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a targeted ground operation late Tuesday against Hezbollah positions in the border region of southern Lebanon, concentrating on several border villages.

Earlier in the day, rocket barrages were fired toward the Safed area, the Upper Galilee, and central Israel. Additionally, clashes and exchanges of fire occurred during an Israeli military operation in the Balata camp near Nablus in the West Bank.