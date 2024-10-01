Report: Two terrorists open fire on Jaffa train station, at least 10 injured | LIVE BLOG
One of the two terrorists is neutralized, the other is still under pursuit
Day 361 of war: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a targeted ground operation late Tuesday against Hezbollah positions in the border region of southern Lebanon, concentrating on several border villages.
Earlier in the day, rocket barrages were fired toward the Safed area, the Upper Galilee, and central Israel. Additionally, clashes and exchanges of fire occurred during an Israeli military operation in the Balata camp near Nablus in the West Bank.
Jaffa terrorist attack: Ten wounded at the scene, one terrorist reportedly neutralized
Home Front Command: Central Israel residents advised to remain near shelters until further notice
Latest rocket barrage in Lower Galilee injures 75-year-old due to shattered glass
IDF Spokesperson: "We received the update from the US, firing by Iran at Israel will have consequences. We still do not recognize an aerial threat from Iran."
Iran intends to launch a missile attack on Israel in the near future, says senior U.S. official
Iran plans to attack Israel “imminently” with ballistic missiles, an unnamed senior White House official told Israeli and U.S. media. “We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack by Iran on Israel would have serious consequences for Iran,” he said.
IDF calls four additional brigades into reserves to face threat from Hezbollah
🚨 Rocket alert sirens sound in Haifa and Acre
🚨Rocket barrage activates sirens along Israel's northern border
Israel targets anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
Syrian military sources reported to Reuters that Israel conducted strikes on at least three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria, including one situated at a military airfield. The drone attacks reportedly targeted two radar stations west of Sweida, one of which is located at an airbase. Another radar station in the neighboring Daraa province was also hit. These installations are part of the Syrian army's air defense network in the southern region. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not provide an immediate comment, which is typical for operations in Syria.
🚨Alarms sound in Shlomi and Betz, Western Galilee region