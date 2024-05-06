Two Israelis critically wounded after suicide drone explodes in Metula

A kamikaze drone launched from Lebanon exploded near the town of Metula in northern Israel on Monday afternoon, critically injuring two Israelis.

The drone, which penetrated Israeli airspace, detonated near a building in Metula, causing severe injuries to two individuals.

In response to the attack, Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets targeted 15 military structures and terrorist infrastructure within a Hezbollah military camp in the Arab al-Lawiza area of southern Lebanon, specifically targeting structures belonging to the Radwan Force, a unit within Hezbollah.

Earlier in the day, approximately 30 rockets were launched at the southern Golan Heights, causing minor damage to several homes in Kidmat Tzvi and agricultural fields. There were no reported injuries from these attacks.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching ten Katyusha rockets toward what it described as a "military position in southern Lebanon."

The group asserted that these launches were in retaliation for an alleged Israeli attack in the a-Sefari area, located approximately 100 kilometers north of Metula.