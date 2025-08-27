Two new humanitarian aid centers to open in southern Gaza Strip

Recommended -

Two additional humanitarian aid distribution centers are set to open in the southern Gaza Strip in the coming days, as part of ongoing international efforts to expand food assistance to the enclave.

The initiative, led by the U.S. administration in cooperation with the American Foundation, aims to strengthen the capacity of aid delivery. Once completed, five distribution centers will be operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Officials said the new facilities will replace the center currently located in Gaza’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, with the goal of improving both safety and the efficiency of aid delivery in southern Gaza.

According to figures released by authorities, more than 2.3 million weekly food packages have been distributed since the end of May through the four existing centers.

The Israel Defense Forces, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and under directives from the political echelon, said it will continue to enable humanitarian assistance in Gaza. The military stressed that measures are being taken to ensure aid reaches civilians and not Hamas.

The expansion of distribution centers comes amid heightened humanitarian needs in the Strip, where international organizations have repeatedly warned of severe food insecurity.