IDF confirms strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Chief of Staff orders immediate probe into incident | LIVE BLOG
Day 689 of the Israel-Hamas war
Two Palestinian illegal residents were arrested in Tel Aviv Sunday evening on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in the immediate future. The terrorists and 6 other suspects were arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet after reports emerged warning of their intention to carry out the attack.
An Israeli police force unit together with the Shin Bet Tequila Team arrested the illegal residents after warnings emerged in the past 24 hours of their intentions to carry out an attack. They were transferred for Shin Bet interrogation. Six additional illegal residents were arrested, along with one primary suspect.
The police stated that, "During a joint operation by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, two suspects who were illegal residents were arrested in Tel Aviv. They are being transferred for further investigation."
About two weeks ago, a terrorist cell in East Jerusalem was also foiled as a result of a joint operation between the police and the Shin Bet using an undercover agent known as "Matrix."
The detainees, Walid and Nidal Shahin, father and son residents of Kafr Aqab, were suspected of planning to carry out bombing attacks near checkpoints and at a club in the center of the country. One of them is an Israeli Jew who converted to Islam.
As part of the investigation, laboratories used to prepare explosive devices were uncovered. Another suspect in his 20s was also arrested during this operation on suspicion of preparing explosive devices with the father.
Lebanese media reports 1 person killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Rapid-type vehicle in Tibnin, southern Lebanon
IDF has not commented yet on the incident in Nasser hospital
Reuters confirms one of their journalists, Hussain Al-Masri, was killed. One of their photographers was injured in Israeli strike on Nasser hospital
Reports of an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital, Khan Yunis
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 15 dead, including journalists, in attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis
Israel says it’s ready to gradually reduce troop presence in Lebanon if Beirut takes steps to disarm Hezbollah
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office released a statement Monday, recognizing Lebanon's recent decision to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah and expressing its readiness to support the country and implement reciprocal steps if taken -- including a phased reduction of IDF presence in its territory. Read more
Nuclear talks scheduled for Tuesday between Iran, UK, France, Germany in Geneva — Iranian media
Exclusive: Initial talks underway for Trump’s visit to Israel in December
Initial coordinations between Jerusalem and Washington are underway ahead of Trump's potential visit to Israel in early December, i24NEWS's political correspondent Guy Azriel reported Sunday.
Two Israeli and American sources have confirmed that these initial interactions are taking place. If the visit does go through, it will be the president's first visit to Israel during his second term in office. Read more