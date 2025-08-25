Recommended -

Day 689 of the Israel-Hamas war

Two Palestinian illegal residents were arrested in Tel Aviv Sunday evening on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in the immediate future. The terrorists and 6 other suspects were arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet after reports emerged warning of their intention to carry out the attack.

An Israeli police force unit together with the Shin Bet Tequila Team arrested the illegal residents after warnings emerged in the past 24 hours of their intentions to carry out an attack. They were transferred for Shin Bet interrogation. Six additional illegal residents were arrested, along with one primary suspect.

The police stated that, "During a joint operation by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, two suspects who were illegal residents were arrested in Tel Aviv. They are being transferred for further investigation."

About two weeks ago, a terrorist cell in East Jerusalem was also foiled as a result of a joint operation between the police and the Shin Bet using an undercover agent known as "Matrix."

The detainees, Walid and Nidal Shahin, father and son residents of Kafr Aqab, were suspected of planning to carry out bombing attacks near checkpoints and at a club in the center of the country. One of them is an Israeli Jew who converted to Islam.

As part of the investigation, laboratories used to prepare explosive devices were uncovered. Another suspect in his 20s was also arrested during this operation on suspicion of preparing explosive devices with the father.

