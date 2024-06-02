Two shepherds killed in Israeli strike - Lebanese state media

Two Lebanese shepherds were killed in an Israeli strike that hit their home in the town of Hula near the Lebanon-Israel border earlier on Sunday, according to Lebanon's state media.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the men were civilians who sold sheep milk to neighboring villages.

In a separate incident, Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan stated that another Israeli strike this morning damaged his ministry’s office in the town of Bint Jbeil.

The attack also reportedly affected the city's commercial market and local government headquarters.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not immediately commented on the alleged strikes.