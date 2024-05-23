Two U.S. soldiers injured in work accident on Gaza aid pier

Two U.S. soldiers sustained light injuries on Thursday during a work accident near the temporary floating pier in Gaza.

The soldiers were promptly evacuated through Ashdod Port to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

This incident occurred amidst extensive humanitarian operations facilitated by the IDF, in cooperation with COGAT, the Israeli Navy, and the US, to provide aid to Gaza. The U.S. has set up a temporary floating pier to streamline the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

On Wednesday, 27 trucks carrying 371 pallets of humanitarian aid, including food and shelter equipment, were transferred to logistics centers of international aid agencies in Gaza. Additionally, humanitarian aid trucks continue to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Erez West Crossings.

A total of 281 trucks, including 50 carrying flour for the World Food Program (WFP) and 45 Jordanian aid trucks, were inspected and passed through these crossings.

IDF Spokesperson

To ensure the security of the floating pier, the U.S. Navy has installed a counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) system, along with an M-LIDS anti-drone system. The C-RAM system, equipped with advanced radar and sensors, can detect and neutralize incoming threats from rockets, mortar shells, and artillery fire.

The pier connects to the Gaza shore via a causeway, enabling the offloading of humanitarian aid to a designated "marshalling yard" in the Netzarim Corridor. From there, contractors from USAID, UNRWA, the UN World Food Program, and other organizations distribute the aid throughout Gaza.

However, ongoing looting by Hamas and allied gangs has hindered the delivery of aid to its intended destinations.

In a statement to Politico, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the brief test firing of the pier's defensive systems on May 17 to ensure functionality. The testing, directed out to sea, posed no danger to life or property.

The pier has been targeted several times by Hamas terrorists using mortar fire and explosive suicide drones.