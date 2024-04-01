IDF withdraws from Gaza's Shifa hospital | LIVE UPDATES
IDF captured hundreds of terrorists in the raid, killing hundreds more
Israel Defense Forces early on Monday concluded its counterterrorism operationi in Gaza's Shifa hospital, having arrested and killed hundreds of Palestinian jihadists at the terror hub.
Watch: IDF withdraws from Shifa Hospital
IDF: 600 soldiers killed since October 7
IDF Spokesperson: Hamas and PIJ made Shifa Hospital a battle zone
Hagari emphasized the unforeseen necessity of revisiting Shifa Hospital, highlighting that the IDF had not initially planned to return to the site nor had they installed intelligence devices
IDF reveals Hamas doc concealing deaths, blaming ming Israel for failed launches
According to Adraee, the recovered documents, dating back to 2020 and Operation Breaking Dawn in 2022, originate from Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades and are signed by high-ranking members
Eyewitnesses say Israeli forces has completely destroyed area around Shifa Hospital
“The situation is indescribable,” a Gazan man said
“The occupation destroyed all sense of life here"
More IDF strikes against terrorists in Gaza
The condition of 25-year-old Israeli wounded in last night's terrorist attack in Gan Yavne remains difficult, medics say