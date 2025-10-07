Two years after Oct. 7: returning home to Kibbutz Nirim

Two years after the October 7th Hamas attacks, Adele Raemer walks through the front door of her home in Kibbutz Nirim, a community once described as “95% heaven.”

The peace that defined it was shattered that morning, and rebuilding it has been both physical and deeply personal.

On that day, Raemer and her son locked themselves inside their safe room as gunmen swept through the kibbutz. With no immediate help, they held the door shut by hand and listened as houses burned and gunfire echoed outside.

Hours later, they emerged to find their community devastated. Five of their neighbors were dead, and five others, including close friends from nearby Kibbutz Nir Oz, had been kidnapped to Gaza. Months later, the IDF confirmed that those friends, Judi Weinstein and Gadi Haggai, had been murdered on October 7.

Back home now, Raemer’s sense of security has changed. She has installed thicker windows and electric blinds, and added a new latch to the safe room door. Even small measures, she says, offer comfort, though she knows they cannot stop real danger.

The trauma runs deep within her family. Her daughter, who survived a separate attack that day, has not returned to the kibbutz. Her grandchildren still recall the smell of gunfire and the fear of being trapped. “Everyone has their own way of coping,” Raemer says — hers has been to speak, write, and rebuild.

For months, the survivors of Kibbutz Nirim lived displaced, first in hotels, then in temporary housing in Beersheba. Raemer calls it “living as a refugee in your own country,” a period marked by uncertainty and grief. She decided to return in February 2025, with most of her neighbors following by summer.

Now, new homes are rising from the ashes. Construction crews work side by side with returning residents, planting trees and rebuilding what was lost. For Raemer, the revival of the kibbutz represents something larger than survival. “Community builds resilience,” she says. “And resilience is the name of the game.”

Even now, moments from that day resurface unexpectedly —the sounds, the smells, the memories. But Raemer refuses to let the sorrow define her. The people who were lost, she says, would not want that.