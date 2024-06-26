U.N. aid chief 'concerned by possible spread of Gaza war across region'

Martin Griffiths, chief of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) at the United Nations (U.N.), on Wednesday told reporters in Geneva he was concerned by the possible spread of the Gaza war across the region, "despite aid agencies being adequately prepared for that prospect."

"We are worried about the potential for further tragedy and deaths and the events in the West Bank, as well as, of course, the threats and the possibilities [of conflict] in Lebanon," stated Griffiths.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The U.N. human rights office stated that 528 Palestinians, including 133 children, have been killed by by Israeli security forces or settlers in the West Bank since October 7. Griffiths said he has "serious concerns of unlawful killings" in some cases.

"We are worried about the potential for further tragedy and deaths and the events in the West Bank, as well as, of course, the threats and the possibilities (of conflict) in Lebanon," noted Griffiths.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1806001704602644708 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"There's a lot of preparedness on the aid side. That's not the problem," he said. "The problem is stopping this war getting worse and stopping the people of Palestine from their right to their future. That's the worry that I think we should all have."

The U.N. official demanded opening of all crossing points open, "safety and security protocols, deconfliction which we can rely on and aid workers and health institutions not being victims of the war," He also called for a ceasefire.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Griffiths said it was "astonishingly cruel" that, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), more than 495,000 people across Gaza were facing the most severe, or "catastrophic", level of food insecurity. The aid chief called the figure "outrageous," although a drop from an earlier forecast indicated some aid was making it to Gazans.