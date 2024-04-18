U.S. agrees to Rafah op in exchange for limited response to Iran - report

The United States President Joe Biden's administration gave a green light to Israel's plan of the operation in Rafah in exchange of a limited response to Iran, Egyptian sources cited by the London-based Al Araby Al Jadid reported on Thursday.

As Washington seeks to prevent further regional escalation, it approved of the long-criticized ground invasion of Gaza's southmost city that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled as the last stronghold of Hamas.

The U.S. earlier on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Iran in an evident gesture seeking to strop the potential escalation in the Middle East after Israel's retaliation believed to take place after the Passover.

According to the source cited by Al Araby Al Jadid, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched airstrikes at the south Gaza areas adjacent to the Egyptian border, with some believed to be used for Hamas arms trafficking.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

Cairo is said to be actively seeking to prevent or at least postpone the operation. Earlier on Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Information issued a warning saying the Rafah operation could endanger the Israel-Egypt peace.

The ground invasion of the city that shelters Gazans displaced during the past six months is feared to cause further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.