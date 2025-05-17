U.S. and Israel-backed aid group to start work in Gaza by end of May

A U.S.-backed humanitarian organization will start work in Gaza by the end of May to deliver aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave while ensuring the jihadists of Hamas do not loot the supplies.

Israel has been at war since against the Palestinian jihadist group since its cross-border attack on October 7, 2023 that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and saw over 250 others taken captive.

That plan was initiated by Israel with the support of the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump and involves private companies transporting aid into Gaza to a limited number of secure distribution sites in Gaza's south. At the distribution sites, the humanitarian assistance would be delivered to aid groups to hand out to civilians.

The operation will be run by the newly created Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, while U.S. security firm UG Solutions and U.S.-based Safe Reach Solutions, which specializes in logistics and planning, would be involved, it is understood.

The GHF said Israel has agreed to expand the number of distribution sites "to serve the entire population of Gaza, and to find solutions for the distribution of aid to civilians who are unable to reach a SDS location."