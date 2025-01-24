U.S. backs Israeli plan to prolong Lebanon ceasefire

The United States said on Friday a ceasefire extension was desperately needed in Lebanon and that it was pleased the Israeli military has started withdrawing from central regions of the country. The statement comes hours after Israeli announcement that it would not complete its withdrawal by Sunday.

Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon beyond a 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah because its terms have not been fully implemented, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday.

"All parties share the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors. To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed," said Brian Hughes, White House National Security Council spokesperson.