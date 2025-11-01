U.S. CENTCOM publishes video showing Hamas looting aid truck

The U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Saturday published a video showing Hamas operatives commandeering and looting an aid truck that traveled as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis.

The coordination center was alerted through video surveillance from a U.S. MQ-9 aerial drone flying overhead to monitor implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the statement said.

Operatives attacked the driver and stole the aid and truck after moving the driver to the road’s median. The driver’s status is unknown.

The CNCC is a coordination hub, established in southern Israel near the Gaza border to facilitate humanitarian, logistical, and security efforts, monitor the ceasefire agreement, and promote stabilization.

"Over the past week, international partners have delivered more than 600 trucks of commercial goods and aid into Gaza daily," the statement read. "This incident undermines these efforts. Nearly 40 nations and international organizations represented at the CMCC are working together to help flow humanitarian, logistical and security assistance into Gaza."