IDF operation at Shifa hospital continues with dozens of terrorists eliminated
The U.S.-led naval coalition in the Red Sea reported successfully attacking Houthi targets earlier on Wednesday
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported destroying a Houthi drone and an unmanned surface vessel in Yemen, with support of the coalition forces.
According to the CENTCOM, the "weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region."
IDF continues targeted raid at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
Forces from the Israeli army and the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency continue their joint operation at the Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza City, where it says over 50 terrorists were eliminated during the past day of fighting and terrorist infrastructure was located.
Separately, combat forces engaged with terrorists in Khan Yunis where the IDF has been working to destroy terrorist infrastructure.
Attempted terror attack foiled in West Bank
An attempted stabbing attack was prevented at Elazar intersection in the Gush Etzion settlement in the West Bank. An IDF reservist spotted a suspicious individual who descended from a Palestinian-plated taxi at a bus stop. The soldier attempted to detain and interrogate the individual, during the course of which he shot at the suspect's lower body, causing him to be severely wounded. The suspect was found to be carrying a knife. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
U.S. Secretary of State optimistic on Israel-Hamas deal: 'Gaps are narrowing, it's very much possible'
The U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Jeddah yesterday to meet Saudi officials. Speaking with local news outlet Al-Hadath, Secretary Blinken said he believes a deal is "very much doable" and put the onus on Hamas to accept the proposal put forth by international mediators.
CENTCOM destroys UAV, unmanned surface vessel it says posed imminent threat to commercial vessels in Red Sea
