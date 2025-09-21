U.S. Counterterrorism Chief: military strikes alone won’t stop Hamas

Recommended -

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, emphasized the critical lessons learned from the October 7 Hamas attacks and the ongoing security challenges in Syria during an interview with i24NEWS.

Gorka said the attacks revealed persistent misjudgments in assessing Hamas, noting that too many officials had treated it as a political organization rather than a Salafi jihadi group committed to violence against civilians.

“Even when you are very good at killing terrorists, if their ideology continues to recruit six replacements for every jihadi you eliminate, it’s a perpetual machine,” he explained.

He stressed that defeating such groups requires not only military strikes but also an aggressive campaign to counter extremist ideology across the region.

Gorka also highlighted the situation in Syria, noting the strategic challenge posed by Iranian influence and the ongoing threats to minority communities including Christians, Druze, and Kurds.

He praised Israeli operations that have limited Iran’s ability to use Syria as a conduit for weapons and said that the Trump administration is working with regional partners to stabilize the country. “The message is clear to Damascus: you have been given a historic opportunity to demonstrate leadership while protecting your people,” he said, stressing that lasting security requires more than lifting sanctions, it demands safeguarding all communities.

Reflecting on Israel’s post-October 7 operations, Gorka said the events underscored the need to understand both the enemy’s ideology and operational patterns. He urged the U.S. and its allies to combine precision counterterrorism actions with influence operations to delegitimize extremist groups, noting that Arab and Muslim partners like Jordan, the UAE, and Morocco can play a unique role in undermining jihadi recruitment.

“The real center of gravity is the idea of the threat group,” Gorka said. “Victory comes when jihad is rejected by young Arab men around the world. That’s how we win, and together with Israel, we will do so.”

Gorka’s comments highlight a dual approach for the Trump administration: maintaining robust kinetic operations against terrorist leaders while shaping regional narratives to prevent the rise of new militants in Syria, Gaza, and beyond.