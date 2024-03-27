U.S. doesn't seek to stop Rafah op, but advises Israel on how to shape it - report

During the two days of meetings between the Israeli defense chief and senior officials in the White House and Pentagon, discussions focused not on how to stop the Rafah operation the United States has been pushing against, but on how to protect civilians during its rollout, said The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Wednesday.

"While President Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu has frayed, the channel between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gallant remains strong," read the report.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

According to WSJ, in Gallant’s closed-door meetings in Washington, the conversation "pragmatically" focused on the measures that would allow the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to ensure safety of the civilians as around 1.4 million Palestinians are estimated to have found shelter in Rafah.

“There is a sequence,” a U.S. defense official told WSJ. “The military aspect of the operation should not proceed until the humanitarian aspects have been fully addressed.”

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Parties are said to have agreed that the Hamas battalions in Rafah "must be dislodged" so that the group could not maintain its fighting capabilities by, for instance, smuggling weapons into the Strip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1772641807009988715 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As for the Doha talks between Israel and Hamas that seem to have stalled after the terrorist group's rejection of the latest proposal, a senior Israeli official familiar with the talks told WSJ that Israel remains "open to continuing negotiations, but would consider other options if there is no breakthrough, including launching its planned invasion of Rafah as soon as possible."

“There’s no doubt that a military operation could help,” the official said.