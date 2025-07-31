U.S. envoy Witkoff arrives in Israel, expected to meet with PM Netanyahu

Recommended -

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel Thursday morning amid mounting urgency surrounding stalled negotiations over hostages held by Hamas and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Witkoff is slated to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 2 p.m. in Jerusalem, where discussions are expected to focus on efforts to jumpstart ceasefire talks, the ongoing hostage crisis, and the broader challenge posed by Iran’s regional influence.

His visit comes at a time when Israeli leaders are signaling impatience. Officials have warned that unless movement is made toward a deal to free the remaining hostages in the coming days, Israel could escalate ground operations in Gaza.

“Time is running out,” said one Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to sources cited by The Jerusalem Post, Hamas has told mediators it will not resume talks with Israel unless significant improvements are made to the humanitarian situation in Gaza—a demand that has placed a roadblock in the already fragile negotiation process.

Witkoff, a key diplomatic figure in the Trump administration’s regional strategy, may also travel to Gaza during his visit. A Ynet report suggests he is expected to tour Gaza Humanitarian Foundation facilities to evaluate relief efforts and signal U.S. concern for civilians caught in the conflict.

With international pressure mounting and domestic tensions rising, Witkoff’s trip could be pivotal in determining whether diplomacy can gain traction—or whether the crisis will deepen further.