The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported hitting four drones belonging to the Yemen-based Houthis late on Thursday.

According to the U.S. military statement, the UAVs "were aimed at a coalition vessel and a US warship and were engaged in self defense over the Red Sea."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773496687777989016 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war