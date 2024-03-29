IDF reports killing terrorists, locating weapons in ongoing Shifa hospital op | LIVE UPDATES
According to the U.S. military statement, the UAVs 'were aimed at a coalition vessel and a US warship and were engaged in self defense over the Red Sea'
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported hitting four drones belonging to the Yemen-based Houthis late on Thursday.
According to the U.S. military statement, the UAVs "were aimed at a coalition vessel and a US warship and were engaged in self defense over the Red Sea."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773496687777989016
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
How could killing of top Hamas commander in Shifa hospital impact hostage negotiations?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773472572169957677
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli drone strikes vehicle in town close to Tyre, south Lebanon - local reports
IDF reports killing terrorists, locating weapons in the ongoing Shifa hospital operation
In central Gaza, Israeli ground troops, in cooperation with the Air Forces, are said to have killed a number of terrorists over the past day. Based on its intelligence, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "located and destroyed numerous rockets in the area, aimed toward Israel," said the IDF statement.
In the areas of Al Amal and Al Qarara in Khan Yunis, Israeli troops are said to have conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, killed terrorists during encounters and aerial strikes and struck dozens of terrorist infrastructure facilities.
Additionally, the IDF ground troops and IAF forces reported striking a military compound in the area of Nuseirat used by Hamas.
Japan restores UNRWA funding, emphasizing importance of ‘transparency and traceability’
Hostage negotiations to resume in Cairo - WSJ
Israeli airstrikes kill over 30 soldiers, civilians near Syria's Aleppo - report
Overnight explosions were heard near the city's airport, where Israel reportedly raided 'rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah,' said war monitor