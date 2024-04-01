U.S. informs Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israeli strike in Syria - report | LIVE UPDATES
Following an attack which killed senior Iranian military officials at a diplomatic compound in Damascus, Washington reportedly told Tehran it was neither involved nor had knowledge of the strike
Following an attack which killed senior Iranian military officials in Syria, the Washington informed Tehran it "had no involvement" or advanced knowledge of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on Iran's diplomatic compound in Damascus, Axios reported citing an American official.
Spain to recognize 'Palestinian statehood' by July, prime minister informally tells pool of reporters
i24NEWS Exclusive: Additional Israeli flexibility in hostage-ceasefire talks seen as 'positive' and now awaits Hamas
Israel agrees to consider U.S. concerns regarding Rafah military operation
UN Security Council to meet following attack in Damascus, at request of Russia
WCK updates 7 of its members killed in Gaza attack, will pause its operations
IDF strikes over 25 terrorist targets in Gaza over past day
The Israeli military highlighted its precise targeting of depots containing military equipment, as well as eliminating a "number" of terrorists.
U.S. intercepts drone near Al-Tanf base in Syria
IDF investigating Hamas claim that 5 aid workers were killed in Gaza
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Palestinian reports of an airstrike in Rafah
Shi'ite militias in Iraq claim to have attacked an Israeli base with drones on Sunday
Palestinian reports of clashes in West Bank
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Suspicious aerial target was intercepted in Syrian territory before entering Israel