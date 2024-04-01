U.S. informs Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israeli strike in Syria - report | LIVE UPDATES

Following an attack which killed senior Iranian military officials at a diplomatic compound in Damascus, Washington reportedly told Tehran it was neither involved nor had knowledge of the strike

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Video poster
Live

Following an attack which killed senior Iranian military officials in Syria, the Washington informed Tehran it "had no involvement" or advanced knowledge of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on Iran's diplomatic compound in Damascus, Axios reported citing an American official.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Spain to recognize 'Palestinian statehood' by July, prime minister informally tells pool of reporters

i24NEWS Exclusive: Additional Israeli flexibility in hostage-ceasefire talks seen as 'positive' and now awaits Hamas

READ MORE HERE

Israel agrees to consider U.S. concerns regarding Rafah military operation

READ MORE HERE

UN Security Council to meet following attack in Damascus, at request of Russia

WCK updates 7 of its members killed in Gaza attack, will pause its operations

IDF strikes over 25 terrorist targets in Gaza over past day

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli military highlighted its precise targeting of depots containing military equipment, as well as eliminating a "number" of terrorists.

U.S. intercepts drone near Al-Tanf base in Syria

IDF investigating Hamas claim that 5 aid workers were killed in Gaza

Clause 27a of the Israeli copyright law
A picture of a World Central Kitchen (WCK) vest, reportedly belonging to an aid worker killed in the Gaza Strip.Clause 27a of the Israeli copyright law

READ MORE HERE

Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities

Palestinian reports of an airstrike in Rafah

Shi'ite militias in Iraq claim to have attacked an Israeli base with drones on Sunday

Palestinian reports of clashes in West Bank

Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities

Suspicious aerial target was intercepted in Syrian territory before entering Israel

This article received 1 comments