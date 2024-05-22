U.S. intelligence reports: only one-third of Hamas eliminated by IDF to date

Recent American intelligence reports indicate that despite significant efforts by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), only about 30 to 35% of Hamas members have been eliminated to date.

The reports also highlight that approximately 65% of Hamas' terrorist tunnels remain active. This information underscores the persistent threat posed by the militant organization in Gaza.

According to the intelligence, the terrorist group has managed to recruit thousands of new fighters in recent months. This surge in recruitment allows Hamas to reestablish control in areas from which the IDF had previously withdrawn. The situation raises significant concerns about the ongoing conflict and the challenges faced by Israeli forces in maintaining security and stability in the region.

General Charles Brown, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed particular concern over the recent developments. He stated that a strategic error had been made by Israeli forces in withdrawing from areas where they had successfully driven out Hamas at the beginning of the war. General Brown emphasized that maintaining a presence in these areas was crucial to preventing Hamas from regaining a foothold.

"Leaving those areas allowed Hamas to reestablish itself and continue its operations," said General Brown. "This has complicated the efforts to bring lasting peace and security to the region."

The reports also suggest that Hamas' military and communications capabilities have been significantly weakened due to the IDF's operations.