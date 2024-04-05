U.S. intelligence warns Israel about Iranian drone attack - report

U.S. intelligence estimates that Iran's anticipated retaliation for recent targeted eliminations attributed to Israel may include a drone attack, according to media reports.

The response, expected "by the end of the month of Ramadan, at the end of next week," is believed to be proportionate and directed towards a diplomatic installation, not civilians.

In light of these concerns, Israel is preparing for all scenarios, fearing a reaction from Tehran following the targeted eliminations of senior Damascus officials earlier in the week. US intelligence suggests that the retaliation could involve both drones and cruise missiles, although the specific timing and target remain unclear.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited Tel Nof Air Base to assess the situation and reassure the public. Galant emphasized that preparation and vigilance do not equate to panic, affirming Israel's readiness to respond defensively on multiple levels. He reiterated Israel's resolve to confront any threat, stating, "We attack wherever the State of Israel decides to fight an enemy – whether in Damascus or Beirut."

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

As tensions escalate, both Israel and US intelligence remain on high alert, closely monitoring developments and preparing for potential retaliatory actions from Iran.