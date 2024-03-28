U.S. military destroys 4 Houthis' long-range UASs over Red Sea | LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. CENTCOM said the four long-range unmanned aerial systems launched by Houthis aimed at a U.S. warship in the Red Sea
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) overnight destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems launched by Houthis.
According to the CENTCOM's statement, the attack targeted a U.S. warship in the Red Sea.
After shooting attack, head of the Yesha Council settlement group Shlomo Ne’eman calls for 'same force' in the West Bank as IDF is using in Gaza
"The Palestinian Authority is waging a war against us, and only action with the same force as we’re applying in Gaza will eliminate all threats throughout the West Bank."
Sirens sound in northern Israel
West Bank shooting: 3 wounded, 1 in serious condition
Initial report of 2 wounded in shooting at school bus in the West Bank, terrorist attack suspected
Sirens sound in northern Israel