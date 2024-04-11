Israel is on guard, as expectations of an Iranian strike against the country are at an all time high. On Wednesday, U.S. President Biden reaffirmed that the security commitment to Israel is "ironclad," and the head of CENTCOM who was scheduled to visit the country to discuss the humanitarian pier being built in Gaza is said to be arriving today, with the Iranian threat now topping the agenda.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported early on Thursday is had successfully destroyed a total of eleven unmanned aircraft over the past day that had been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and posed a direct threat to maritime vessels traveling in the region.

