CENTCOM General expected in Israel on Thursday to discuss Iran | LIVE UPDATES

U.S. Central Command says it destroyed a total of 11 UAVs launched by Houthis in Yemen over the past day

Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Video poster
Live

Israel is on guard, as expectations of an Iranian strike against the country are at an all time high. On Wednesday, U.S. President Biden reaffirmed that the security commitment to Israel is "ironclad," and the head of CENTCOM who was scheduled to visit the country to discuss the humanitarian pier being built in Gaza is said to be arriving today, with the Iranian threat now topping the agenda.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported early on Thursday is had successfully destroyed a total of eleven unmanned aircraft over the past day that had been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and posed a direct threat to maritime vessels traveling in the region.

To catch up on the events from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

Read the latest in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

Blinken tells Gallant U.S. will stand with Israel against any threat by Iran or its proxies

The U.S. secretary of state spoke with Israel's defense minister on Wednesday night to reiterate the public statements made earlier by President Biden, saying the U.S. supports Israel's security. The two also discussed the ongoing hostage release-ceasefire negotiations and the plans for increasing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which Gallant had announced earlier that afternoon.

USCENTCOM General Erik Kurilla expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday, primarily to discuss Iranian threat

Nicole Leskavi, Ministry of Defense
FILE - U.S. CENTCOM commander General Michael "Erik" Kurill (L), Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Tel Aviv, Israel.Nicole Leskavi, Ministry of Defense

CENTCOM releases summary of activity over the past day, during which a total of 11 UAVs were destroyed

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1778236320449495371

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments