CENTCOM General expected in Israel on Thursday to discuss Iran | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. Central Command says it destroyed a total of 11 UAVs launched by Houthis in Yemen over the past day
Israel is on guard, as expectations of an Iranian strike against the country are at an all time high. On Wednesday, U.S. President Biden reaffirmed that the security commitment to Israel is "ironclad," and the head of CENTCOM who was scheduled to visit the country to discuss the humanitarian pier being built in Gaza is said to be arriving today, with the Iranian threat now topping the agenda.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported early on Thursday is had successfully destroyed a total of eleven unmanned aircraft over the past day that had been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and posed a direct threat to maritime vessels traveling in the region.
Blinken tells Gallant U.S. will stand with Israel against any threat by Iran or its proxies
The U.S. secretary of state spoke with Israel's defense minister on Wednesday night to reiterate the public statements made earlier by President Biden, saying the U.S. supports Israel's security. The two also discussed the ongoing hostage release-ceasefire negotiations and the plans for increasing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which Gallant had announced earlier that afternoon.
USCENTCOM General Erik Kurilla expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday, primarily to discuss Iranian threat
CENTCOM releases summary of activity over the past day, during which a total of 11 UAVs were destroyed
