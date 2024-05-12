U.S. offers Israel intel, supplies seeking to avoid Rafah invasion - report

The United States is offering Israel "sensitive intelligence" that could lead the Israeli military to the locations of the Hamas leaders as well as the group's hidden tunnels in the Gaza Strip, said The Washington Post (WP) citing four people familiar with the U.S. offers.

Additionally, "American officials have also offered to help provide thousands of shelters so Israel can build tent cities - and to help with the construction of delivery systems for food, water and medicine - so that Palestinians evacuated from Rafah can have a habitable place to live," the officials told WP, speaking on the condition of anonymity to disclose secret diplomatic talks.

AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah

Such offers from the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been making such offers for weeks, said the report, seeking to persuade Israel to conduct a more limited and targeted operation in the southern Gaza city, where some 1.3 million Palestinians are sheltering.

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to go into Rafah with “extreme force,” and this week Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken a number of steps that raised fears at the White House that the long-promised invasion could be coming to life.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

According to WP, U.S. officials told Israel it will take "several months to safely relocate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians now living in decrepit and unsanitary conditions in Rafah," emphasizing Israel must provide basic infrastructure, including shelter, food, water, medicine and other necessities.

“The aid community generally is very skeptical there’s any safe way to relocate people out of Rafah,” the report cited Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International and a former USAID official in the Obama administration.

"I’ve been really concerned about the U.S. line on this — that the line has not been, ‘End the war and don’t go into Rafah.’ The line has been to find a way to safely evacuate people, and that presumes that’s a possible thing.”