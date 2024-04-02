In a tense and critical video call, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly voiced serious reservations about Israel's proposed evacuation plan for Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The call, which also included Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, highlighted deep concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly the looming threat of famine.

According to Channel 12, which obtained quotes from the call, U.S. officials expressed skepticism about Israel's plan to evacuate over a million noncombatants in Rafah.

Sullivan emphasized that the proposed plan fell short of expectations and was deemed unfeasible. He warned that failing to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza could lead to the third famine of the 21st century, an outcome that the US could not accept.

Blinken echoed Sullivan's sentiments, raising doubts about the effectiveness and timeline of Israel's proposed evacuation efforts. He reportedly remarked that at the current pace, it could take up to four months to complete the evacuation of Rafah.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

During the two-hour call, attended by other high-ranking officials from both sides, including Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog and Pentagon representatives, the U.S. officials emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan for Gaza's future.

They stressed that any operation in Rafah must be accompanied by a credible strategy for post-evacuation stability and reconstruction.

Flash90

In response, Dermer and Hanegbi defended Israel's position, asserting that dismantling Hamas required military action in Rafah. They argued that such operations were essential for achieving the broader objectives of the conflict.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

Sullivan reiterated that without a robust plan for Gaza's rehabilitation and reconstruction, Israel would face challenges in gaining international support for its operations. He emphasized the importance of presenting a viable "day after" plan for Gaza, underscoring the need for a clear path forward beyond military action in Rafah.