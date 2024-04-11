U.S. officials fear most of hostages in Gaza could be dead - report

U.S. officials have voiced concerns that the majority of hostages held by Hamas might have have been killed, raising alarm bells over the ongoing negotiations for their release.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, sourced from U.S. officials, there are growing fears that most of the Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity may already be dead.

The report surfaces amidst intense talks aimed at securing the safe return of hostages, particularly concerning the demand for 40 living hostages, including elderly individuals, women, and female soldiers, sought by Israel.

However, some Hamas sources have indicated their inability to fulfill this demand, fueling apprehensions about the hostages' wellbeing.

It is reported that 129 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the deaths of 34 hostages still held by Hamas, citing intelligence gathered by troops operating in Gaza.

Miriam Alster/Flash90

Nevertheless, the Wall Street Journal report suggests that the actual number of casualties could be significantly higher, as estimated by Israeli and American officials speaking privately.

U.S. officials, familiar with intelligence on the matter, have suggested that the bleak prospect of most hostages being deceased is a prevailing concern. However, they underscore the limitation of U.S. information, which heavily relies on Israeli intelligence.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

The report highlights that some hostages may have been killed during Israeli strikes on Gaza, while others succumbed to health issues, including injuries sustained during their initial capture by Hamas terrorists.