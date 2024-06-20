U.S. officials: Gaza humanitarian pier expected to resume activity in coming days - report
According to two American officials, the floating dock was reconnected to the shore on Wednesday after being temporarily removed last Friday due to poor sea conditions
Natalie HowittForeign Affairs desk producer, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel
1 min read
The humanitarian aid pier built off the Gaza coast is expected to renew operations on Thursday.
The U.S.-led project had been temporarily removed last Friday due to rough sea conditions, according to what two officials told Reuters news agency.
On Thursday a new shipment of aid is expected to be unloaded on the pier and delivered to the enclave.
Since the pier began operating on May 17, the UN says approximately 900 tons of aid have been transferred through it.
