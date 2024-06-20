U.S. officials: Gaza humanitarian pier expected to resume activity in coming days - report

The humanitarian aid pier built off the Gaza coast is expected to renew operations on Thursday.

The U.S.-led project had been temporarily removed last Friday due to rough sea conditions, according to what two officials told Reuters news agency.

On Thursday a new shipment of aid is expected to be unloaded on the pier and delivered to the enclave.

Since the pier began operating on May 17, the UN says approximately 900 tons of aid have been transferred through it.