U.S. officials: Hamas leaders, including Sinwar, not in Rafah - report

American officials, citing intelligence information, have stated that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is not hiding in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

According to these U.S. officials who spoke to the New York Times, Israeli intelligence agencies concur with the assessment that Sinwar and other high-ranking Hamas figures are not present in Rafah.

Instead, they suggest that Sinwar has likely remained within the extensive network of tunnels beneath Khan Yunis. These tunnels, some reaching depths of up to 15 stories underground, serve as a stronghold for Hamas, providing protection and concealment.

It is believed that Sinwar, regarded as the mastermind behind the October 7 attack on Israel, has been shielded by Israeli hostages whom Hamas uses as human shields.

Despite Israel's extensive intelligence capabilities, American officials assert that the United States is sharing all relevant information regarding Sinwar's whereabouts with Israel.

Furthermore, both American and Israeli authorities maintain that Sinwar and other senior Hamas leaders were not situated in Rafah before the recent escalation in the war.

The Biden administration has reportedly cautioned Israel against using the pursuit of Sinwar as a pretext for military actions in Rafah.