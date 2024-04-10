U.S. officials say Netanyahu bluffing on date for Rafah offensive - report

As questions swirl around when Israel may launch its promised ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, Biden administration officials are now privately calling it a political bluff.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have publicly stated that they had not received any date or further information, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Monday that a date had been set for a final ground maneuver.

American officials told CNN that they think the pronouncement was 'political bluster' as Netanyahu juggles rivaling demands within his coalition and the war cabinet.

As Israel awaits a response from Hamas on the latest proposal for a ceasefire-hostage agreement, far-right ministers in Netanyahu's government have publicly declared they would not support any deal that would force an end to the IDF campaign in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu reiterated his promise that the Israeli army would dismantle the last remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, where it is believed that most of the 133 hostages still in Gaza are being held. The premier declared "no power in the world" would stop the planned offensive.

On Tuesday evening, the U.S. secretary of state said “We do not have a date for any Rafah operation, at least one that’s been communicated to us by the Israelis,” while the national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, “If he has a date he hasn’t shared it with us.”

Likewise, the U.S. defense secretary also said that no date had been shared with him, following a call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Monday.